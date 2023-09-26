Former Lexington prison guard pleads guilty to having sex with inmate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Lexington Herald-Leader) - A former guard at a Lexington prison pleaded guilty to having sex with an inmate.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Dustin B. Sparks’s plea agreement said he had sex with a female inmate at the Lexington Federal Medical Center last September.

Sparks is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

He was granted release until sentencing but has been barred from working in law enforcement as a condition of his release.

He faces up to 15 years in prison.

