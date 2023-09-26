Funeral held for former Kentucky Gov. Brereton Jones

Former Kentucky Governor Brereton Jones died last week at the age of 84.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Governor Brereton Jones died last week at the age of 84.

People who knew him say his legacy is one of kindness and compassion. They say he brought needed reforms to state government and was a beacon of light for the horse industry.

The church holding the funeral services for Brereton Jones on Monday is fittingly surrounded by horse farms near Midway. It’s also close to his farm, where he raised his family and bred horses, and not far from the state capital, where he made a mark in the annals of state history.

People say Brereton Jones did so much as a family man, horse breeder, and statesman in the state of Kentucky. He developed farms, and although he was a very busy man, friends say he was incredibly close to his family.

Former Governor Steve Beshear described him as simply a good man who put the people past his own personal interests.

People he went to church with say he joked often about having his hand in people’s pockets because, for a while, that’s all he knew. That’s ironic because friends also say he will be remembered for giving so much.

“When he wanted to run for governor, he wanted to do something for the people. He wanted to give to the people. I think he created the open door on Thursday nights, I forget what night, during his term. I don’t think that any governor before or after him continued such a thing,” said Ric Waldman, Jones’ former business manager and a friend.

Jones is the second governor to pass away within the past year. John Y. Brown, Jr. died in November of last year. Many of the surviving governors were also expected to attend the service.

