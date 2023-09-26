Judge rules against motion to dismiss Glasgow murder case

By Brennan Crain
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A Barren County judge has denied a motion to dismiss a murder case against a Glasgow man.

James E. Campbell, 46, of Glasgow was charged with murder Feb. 10 after he allegedly shot Roger Noland of Scottsville in the chest. The shooting happened at a residence located at 1414 N. Race St.

Campbell and his attorney Johnny Bell filed a motion July 18 to dismiss the case. Judge John T. Alexander denied the motion Sept. 14, continuing the criminal proceedings.

Campbell argued he was immune from prosecution because he “stood his ground and met perceived force with force upon the reasonable belief that such was necessary to prevent great bodily harm to himself or to prevent commission of a felony involving the use of force,” according to the motion to dismiss.

Campbell did not tell investigators Noland had a gun, according to court records obtained by WBKO. Alexander described how evidence introduced to the case shows Noland was unarmed when Campbell shot him.

“Although the ensuing events are not clear, there is evidence from which a jury could find that Noland put his hands in the air and asked Campbell what the problem was, at which point Campbell shot him,” Judge Alexander wrote in the order.

Actual violence before the use of force must be taken into consideration for a claim of self defense, the judge said.

Facebook messages sent from Campbell’s account were introduced into the court record. Campbell allegedly made a threat “a few weeks prior to the shooting.”

“[H]e told someone that he would ‘put [] one between [Noland’s] eyes and then [Nelson’s] for being a witness,’ and stated that he hoped the kids were present so he could ‘say he was scared for their safety, lol,’” the judge said.

Alexander said in this case prosecutors had enough evidence to show “there is probable cause to conclude that the force used by Campbell was not legally justified.”

Campbell is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. for a pre-trial conference. He remains under house arrest in Metcalfe County.

