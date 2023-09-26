Local business reopens doors again after Dec. 2021 tornadoes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many people will likely remember the devastation that followed the December 2021 tornadoes, and in the almost two years since many places around our area have been able to rebuild and open back up.

This was the case on Tuesday for one local business on the corner of Magnolia Ave. and Broadway in an area that was hit hard.

“When the tornado happened, it took down the house,” Co-owner of the property, Maribeth Wilson said, “Ken called me about 1:30 in the morning, and he said, Oh, the house is gone... I said what are you calling me at this time? I thought he was joking. He wasn’t joking. There was no house, well, what was left of it wasn’t considered to be a house.”

Wilson and her business partner have been through a lot in the two years since to get the place back up and running again.

“We’ve had a lot of people that were beneficial and helping us... they were great. Dana Beasley Brown helped us with the SBA. If it wasn’t for her. I’m not sure what we would have done,” Wilson said.

The property currently has two different office spaces available on the bottom floor, along with an apartment space above that Maribeth Wilson said has a nice view. As for what they are looking for in new tenants, she said young professionals or a young couple.

“Somebody that can do the stairs,” Wilson said, “Somebody that wants a little bit of space, somebody that needs maybe works from home because we’ve set it up for an area to work from home. Downstairs, I’m not sure what we could have downstairs, it would have to be something low-key, I think, you know, like a CPA.”

U.S. Senator Rand Paul also stopped by to see the newly reopened business on Tuesday.

“When I heard that we’d rebuilt one of the houses and that the owner, Beth Wilson was here and we were going to sort of do a grand reopening, I was happy to come by and celebrate,” the senator said.

He also spoke about seeing how far the community and city have come in the past two years.

“I remember meeting with a linesman right after just thinking about the sheer amount of job of getting all the lines back up and getting us back to you know, running smoothly with electricity,” Senator Rand Paul said, “Now here we are a couple of years later and saying, Wow, we’re really getting back to normal, we’ve actually finished a project.”

He also added that he was glad to see the business back up and running again. When asked what it meant for her to have the senator come by the reopening, Maribeth Wilson said it was a wish fulfilled.

“He saw it in the beginning, he was here and saw the mess and this was more or less to show him, Look, we put a lot of blood sweat, and tears into this,” she said, “This is what we came up with, even though we had a nightmare to start with.”

