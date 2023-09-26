Officials: 2 children killed, 2 others injured after car collides with Amish buggy

Officials said 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller were killed in the crash.
By KTTC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – Two children are dead and two others are in the hospital after a car collided with an Amish buggy Monday morning in Minnesota, according to authorities.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said a 2005 Toyota 4Runner SUV was driving southbound on County Road 1 south of the intersection with County Road 102 when it crashed into a two-wheeled horse-drawn Amish buggy also traveling southbound.

Officials said 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller were killed in the crash. A 9-year-old and 13-year-old were taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

All four children riding in the buggy were siblings who live in rural Stewartville.

Authorities said the driver of the Toyota is a 35-year-old woman from Spring Valley. No charges have been filed at this time in the case.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
POLICE: 2 fatalities confirmed in a three-car accident in Franklin
Police say a car crashed into an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location in Henderson, Kentucky, after...
Driver choking on french fry crashes into car rental business
John Price
Police searching for missing Glasgow man
After five years of phases of demolition and construction, the new Bowling Green High School is...
Bowling Green High School completes construction, unveils new campus
Cody N. Bacon pleaded guilty to four charges in connection to the shooting death of his brother...
Barren County man pleads guilty in 2021 shooting

Latest News

A man is dead after officials said his boat was pulled into the Fort Loudoun Dam's spillway....
1 dead after boat pulled into dam’s spillway, authorities say
The brewery's next phase includes a music venue with several hundred seats.
White Squirrel Brewery welcomes over 1,500 guests for opening weekend
Krayzie Bone of Bones Thugs-n-Harmony performs onstage at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Jan. 5,...
Reports: Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony ‘coughing up blood,’ checks into hospital
There is no set timeline for when the demolition will be completed.
Demolition begins on historic State St. building following July fire
FILE - Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in...
Striking Hollywood actors vote to authorize new walkout against video game makers