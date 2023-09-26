Some Rain On The Way

A few scattered storms, especially Wednesday afternoon.

Best chance for rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning

Dry and warm heading into the weekend.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It has been quite the warm afternoon as temperatures topped out around 90 degrees. Mainly quiet weather in the forecast for this evening, although we cannot completely rule out a shower or storm for northern parts of the state. Only a few showers around Wednesday morning, but the heat of the day is going to allow storms to develop into the afternoon. Gusty winds and isolated hail cannot be totally ruled out.

Severe weather risk is low, but a storm or two on Wednesday could produce gusty winds and isolated hail. (David Wolter)

More widespread showers and storms possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This time frame is going to be the best opportunity for a good soaking rain. Some additional showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and even into the evening as low pressure passes through. The rain may not be completely over in time for the WKU kickoff at 6:30, so make sure to check back on the latest forecast.

Best chance for a good soaking rain looks to be late Wednesday night into Thursday. (David Wolter)

It is going to be dry Friday and through the weekend with those warm highs still in the lower and middle 80s. Summer looks to linger into October.

