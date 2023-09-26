BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday will feature BEAUTIFUL sunshine and toasty conditions with highs near 88 later this afternoon.

Sunny and WARM today, then rain arrives tomorrow!

An area of low pressure will swing over our way Wednesday into Thursday. That is going allow for more clouds along with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with a few of the storms, especially on Thursday.

