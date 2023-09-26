Sunny and WARM today, then rain arrives tomorrow!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday will feature BEAUTIFUL sunshine and toasty conditions with highs near 88 later this afternoon.

An area of low pressure will swing over our way Wednesday into Thursday. That is going allow for more clouds along with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with a few of the storms, especially on Thursday.

We have a rainfall deficit of more than 2.50" this month, so any rain will be a good thing.
