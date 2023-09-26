White Squirrel Brewery welcomes over 1,500 guests for opening weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - White Squirrel Brewery officially opened the doors of their new space in the Shake Rag District this weekend, welcoming over 1,500 customers throughout the opening weekend.

Co-owners Sean Stevens and Brian Mefford say that the building was packed wall to wall with families eager to enjoy the brewery’s first weekend. Hosting a ribbon cutting on Friday, a grand opening on Saturday, and a pop-up brunch on Sunday, Stevens and Mefford say that this weekend’s festivities were only the beginning.

“We did our grand opening after we did our second phase, and that’s the second of four phases. So, we’ve got basically our biggest part under the roof is yet to be done, we’re targeting the first of the year, end of the year, first of next year for that. It’ll be a music venue that can seat hundreds of people in here,” Mefford said. “We’ve had people asking about wedding receptions, and we’ve already had multiple celebrations of life in here.”

The next phases include the building’s outdoor space, set to include a beer garden and spaces for additional food trucks. Stevens also said that they’re still working with local food trucks to recreate some of the brewery’s original menu items. For now, the co-owners say they’re focused on upcoming community events.

“There’s a lot going on in October in the community. Between SOKY Marketplace and Scottsville, stay in touch. Stay tuned to our social media,” Stevens said.

While there is still plenty in store for the brewery, Mefford stressed that they plan to take it one day at a time.

“We’re taking these first few months to get our legs under us, make sure the beer is just right. I like to go out and count license plates in the parking lots on the weekends, and we usually have six to eight states represented,” Mefford said. “And that’s because they come to Bowling Green for our community events and festivals, but then they Google brewery and they show up here and happen to be folks that enjoy drinking good beer.”

The brewery is open on weekdays beginning at 3 p.m. and weekends beginning at 11 a.m.

