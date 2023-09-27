3 dead after car being pursued by police crashes in Indianapolis minutes after police end pursuit

The pursuit lasted about 12 minutes, traversing several city streets before moving into rural...
The pursuit lasted about 12 minutes, traversing several city streets before moving into rural areas of adjacent Hancock County and then back toward Indianapolis’ east side, police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three people including a teenage boy died when a car being chased by police in Indianapolis for reckless driving collided with another vehicle only minutes after officers ended their pursuit, authorities said Wednesday.

An Indiana state trooper began the pursuit Tuesday night when the driver of a Dodge Challenger fled the officer’s attempt to pull it over for reckless driving on Indianapolis’ far east side, state police said.

The pursuit lasted about 12 minutes, traversing several city streets before moving into rural areas of adjacent Hancock County and then back toward Indianapolis’ east side, police said. State troopers and other officers tried to deploy stop sticks but couldn’t get into position to stop the Challenger, police said.

After the Challenger left a “rural, low populated area” and began returning to Indianapolis’ east side, troopers ended their pursuit at 9:50 p.m., in part due to the driver’s aggressive, reckless driving.

About five minutes later, police learned there had been a serious crash involving two vehicles close to the area where the pursuit had started.

Officers found that the Challenger, which was carrying three people, drove through a red light and collided at “extremely high speed” with a vehicle being driven by a woman who was traveling alone.

The woman, who died at a hospital, was identified as Makayla Hankins, 21, by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Two male passengers who were extricated from the Challenger’s wreckage were pronounced dead at a hospital and identified by the coroner’s office as Christian Leyba-Gonzalez, 14, and Jose Gonzalez Jr., 32.

A man who was driving the Challenger suffered minor crash injuries, police said. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement causing death. His name has not been released by police.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
POLICE: 2 fatalities confirmed in a three-car accident in Franklin
Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering
James E. Campbell, 46, of Glasgow is charged with murder after allegedly shooting Roger Noland...
Judge rules against motion to dismiss Glasgow murder case
Filming will be done in Edmonson, Barren, Warren, and Hart counties with the film set to be...
Thriller ‘Horntak’ being filmed in Edmonson and surrounding counties
John Price
Police searching for missing Glasgow man

Latest News

FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US secures the release of the soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago
Rex Heuermann appears with his lawyer Michael J. Brown, left, at Suffolk County Court in...
Prosecutors say cheek swab from Gilgo Beach murder suspect adds to evidence of guilt
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana state Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+...
Montana judge blocks enforcement of law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors
Midday's Child Douglas
Midday's Child ft. Douglas