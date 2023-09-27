BGPD investigating burglary at UPS center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a UPS distribution center on Monday morning.

Police responded to the center around 3:15 a.m. Monday morning where employees said they discovered multiple open boxes, but were not able to clarify what was stolen from them, according to police reports.

Employees told police that they believed the suspect entered the distribution center at the older warehouse connected from one of the open bay doors.

According to the incident reports, employees are gathering video surveillance footage to give to police, and all tracking numbers for the open packages and employee information is being provided to police at a later date.

