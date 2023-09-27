Bowling Green man sentenced for federal drug trafficking, firearms offenses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced to federal prison Monday for drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

According to court documents, Jimmy Norris was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by a 3-year-term of supervised release.

There’s no parole in the federal system.

Norris was sentenced for possessing with the intent to distribute 23.456 grams of methamphetamine, illegally possessing a sawed-off shotgun that was not registered under the National Firearms Act, as well as possessing three handguns, two rifles and a sawed-off shotgun as a convicted felon.

Court documents show Norris had previously been convicted of felony offenses including first-degree promoting contraband, trafficking in a controlled substance and wanton endangerment back in 2016, 2012 and 2006.

The case was investigated by the ATF Bowling Green Field Office and the Bowling Green/Warren County AHIDTA Drug Task Force.

