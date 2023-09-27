Crime Stoppers: Motorcyclist steals tools

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday September 23rd, 2023, a white male entered the property of a business in the 900 block of the U-S 31-W Bypass.

The man was on a two-tone motorcycle, believed to be a Harley Davidson Fat Boy. Police say he stole two bags of tools from a truck parked at the business.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name. You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

