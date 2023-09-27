FIRST ALERT: Storms Later Tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers and storms will be on the increase as we continue into the night. Heavy rain is likely and even isolated flooding a possibility. Gusty winds and small hail cannot be totally ruled out.

More widespread rainfall is likely later tonight and that could even lead to a few areas of isolated flooding. (David Wolter)

The heavy rain threat is expected to continue through part of Thursday morning. Now if the atmosphere can recharge, some more scattered storms will likely develop later in the afternoon.

Most of the rain falls Thursday morning, but a few showers and storms could develop later in the afternoon. (David Wolter)

High pressure then builds in, keeping it dry and very warm right through the weekend and into next week.

