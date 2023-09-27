FIRST ALERT: Storms Later Tonight

By David Wolter
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers and storms will be on the increase as we continue into the night. Heavy rain is likely and even isolated flooding a possibility. Gusty winds and small hail cannot be totally ruled out.

The heavy rain threat is expected to continue through part of Thursday morning. Now if the atmosphere can recharge, some more scattered storms will likely develop later in the afternoon.

High pressure then builds in, keeping it dry and very warm right through the weekend and into next week.

