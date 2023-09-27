Lady Topper Tennis announces 2023-24 schedule

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Women’s Tennis Head Coach Greg Davis announced his team’s 2023-24 schedule on Wednesday.

The Lady Toppers, who have posted two of the three winningest seasons in program history the last two years under Davis, will begin the 2023-24 slate with three invitational events this fall, before kicking off the spring season in mid-January.

The 2024 spring schedule features 24 regular-season matches, with 12 of those taking place at home at either the WKU Tennis Complex on WKU’s South Campus or at the Michael O. Buchanan Park Indoor Tennis Facility, before heading to Miami for the Conference USA Championship.

“One of the things putting together the schedule we wanted to do was play some new teams,” Davis said. “We have Liberty coming in – we’re excited about that – and Middle Tennessee coming here is always a big match. My ex-assistant is the head coach at Wyoming and he’s coming in. UIC’s coming to Bowling Green. We’ve got a very difficult schedule set up for the spring.”

All three of the Lady Toppers’ opportunities this fall will come away from Bowling Green. WKU’s fall begins Oct. 6-8 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for the Middle Tennessee Invitational, before heading to Birmingham, Alabama, for the Samford Invitational from Oct. 13-15 and to Houston for the Rice Invitational from Nov. 3-5.

The Lady Toppers are set to open the spring on the road with a Jan. 15 match at Eastern Kentucky. The home opener is scheduled for Jan. 19 against Bellarmine, and WKU will again hit the road to take on Lipscomb in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 21.

WKU will follow with a three-match homestand against Northern Kentucky on Jan. 26, Western Carolina on Jan. 28 and SEMO on Feb. 2.

The Lady Toppers hit the road for a doubleheader in Evansville, Indiana, against Austin Peay and Southern Indiana on Feb. 10, and will follow with a match at Murray State on Feb. 17.

WKU will welcome Wyoming and UIC to town for the weekend of Feb. 23-25. The Lady Toppers will play Wyoming that Friday and UIC on Sunday, and the two visitors will face off against each other that Saturday.

March will start with three straight home matches for the Lady Toppers. They’ll face Belmont on March 2, IUPUI on March 3 and Eastern Illinois on March 10.

WKU will make the trip north to Dayton, Ohio, for a March 16 match, and then play the next three in Alabama. The Lady Toppers are scheduled to face Samford and UAB on back-to-back days in Birmingham on March 22 and 23, and then will play Alabama A&M in Huntsville on March 27.

The Lady Toppers have a stretch of five home matches late in the season, starting with a doubleheader against Tennessee State on March 30. They’ll host North Alabama on April 4, before CUSA matches against Liberty and Middle Tennessee on April 6 and 10 to close out the regular-season home slate.

WKU’s regular-season finale is scheduled for April 15 against Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Florida.

The CUSA Championship is scheduled for April 18-21 in Miami.

The Lady Toppers return all seven members of the 2022-23 team that finished the season 15-11 overall, and added one newcomer in Campbell transfer Anna-Marie Kopecka.

The full WKU Women’s Tennis 2023-24 Schedule can be found here.

