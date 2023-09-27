Man accused of giving woman black eye at Madisonville bar

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing an assault charge after a bar fight.

30-year-old Cameron Tandy was booked into jail Tuesday and bonded out Wednesday.

Witnesses say he gave a woman several bruises, including a black eye, during a fight over the weekend at Duggars Bar.

Several videos of the incident have circulated online.

There was a statement from the bar on social media, which we can no longer find.

It said they take all situations seriously, and anyone who causes trouble will not be allowed on the property.

Tandy is due in court next Wednesday.

