Showers and storms expected later today into Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Only a few showers around Wednesday morning, but the heat of the day is going to allow storms to develop into the afternoon, especially east of I-65.

Gusty winds and small hail cannot be totally ruled out.

More widespread showers and storms possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

This time frame is going to be the best opportunity for a good soaking rain.

Some additional showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and even into the evening as low pressure passes through.

Locally damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rain will be the main threat.

