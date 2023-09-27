This week’s JA People of Action is Amanda Simon of Amanda Simon State Farm

his week’s JA People of Action is Amanda Simon of Amanda Simon State Farm. Amanda has been volunteering with Junior Achievement for 18 years. When asked about her favorite part of JA, Amanda replied, “Watching students light up when they “get it”! It is the BEST feeling to be able to be a part of that moment.” Amanda is passionate about financial literacy education and gives back to the students in her community because she believes this curriculum is fundamental to student success. “I enjoy spending time in the school system and truly feel that JA is letting me teach future life skills students might otherwise never get.” Junior Achievement is grateful to Amanda for being a dedicated volunteer and providing real-world knowledge to the next generation.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 13 counties and reaches over 10,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches over 4.4 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations in over 100 other countries worldwide. Over 153,000 volunteers serve JA nationally. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky and how YOU can volunteer right here where you live and work, please visit www.jaforkids.com or contact Lori Gammons at lori@jaforkids.com.

