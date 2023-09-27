Thriller ‘Horntak’ being filmed in Edmonson and surrounding counties

By Sarah Phipps
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Halloween is right around the corner, but it’s looking like those in Edmonson and surrounding counties will be getting into the spirit a bit early, as they’re the filming sites for the new psychological thriller Horntak.

Horntak is a psychological thriller that follows a family fighting for survival in the wilderness after encountering a sinister cult.

When it came to finding some spooky woods that fit the bill, Director Maxwell Morro said he knew he needed to come to Southern Kentucky.

“Because the nature and the environment, it’s a big part of the story,” Morro said. “These people are doing these weird rituals, performing them in these particular woods. We needed woods that could be both frightening, but also safe.”

Along with utilizing the scenery of the commonwealth, cast and crew say they’ve also been taking advantage of the talent and hospitality the area has to offer.

“I think we’ve had some great responses. We’ve used a lot of children here as actors,” said Producer Branscombe Richmond. “You got some great adult actors, and we’ve had nothing but love here.”

“You look at somebody like Taylor Swift and what she does. When her shows come into a community and she picks small places so that it will bolster the economy, everybody benefits,” said Actress Kathleen Kinmont. “I think if that’s not what we’re here to do, then what’s the point?”

Economically, not only is the extra patronage helping local businesses, but Horntak’s success could lead other films to utilize the Southern Kentucky Film Commission.

“We hope to bring tons more productions to the Southern Kentucky filming region. That’s one of our goals. We very much enjoy being a part of that commission and we’re all in with it,” said Edmonson County Tourism Commission Executive Director Vanessa Ulm. “We’re going to go to [American Film Market] soon and we’re going to do a little bit of marketing, really get our name out there and just keep marketing us.”

A sentiment echoed by Richmond, who’s done multiple projects in the state and stressed the importance of helping smaller towns.

“If all the projects are going to go to Louisville, there’s not going to be any cheese left for the smaller towns. We look to come into the smaller towns and make it happen like that,” Richmond said.

Filming will be done in Edmonson, Barren, Warren and Hart counties with the film set to be finished in 2024.

Morro said he hopes to do a special screening of the film in Southern Kentucky once it’s complete.

