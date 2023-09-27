Tops conclude tournament play in North Carolina

(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAPPHIRE, N.C. (WBKO) - Hilltopper Golf wrapped up day two and the final round of the JT Poston Invitational Tuesday morning.

The Tops concluded the tournament 15th on the leaderboard after posting an 8-over score as a team.

Luke Fuller and Connery Meyer led the Tops throughout the tournament.

The two Hilltoppers finished play in Sapphire, placing in the top 50. Meyer and Fuller tied for 42nd on the leaderboard.

Connery Meyer showed his improvement throughout the tournament, jumping up 17 spots after shooting an Even-71 on the day.

Both Tops finished with a 217 overall score for the Invitational.

Tops junior Riley Grindstaff finished his day tying for 64th overall.

Grindstaff had an impressive final round, getting as low as three strokes under par, including three birdies in his final five holes.

Stephen Warren improved from yesterday as well, finishing tied for 75th, a 10-spot improvement from his first two rounds. Warren shot an Even-71 in his final round.

Nic Hofman finished his tournament showing with a 5-over 76 round three.

Hofman gained ground early in the final round, going even-par until his seventh hole set him back.

Hilltopper golf will continue their Fall play as they travel to Purdue for the Purdue Fall Classic in Lafayette, Indiana. The two-day tournament tees off on Monday, Oct. 9.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
POLICE: 2 fatalities confirmed in a three-car accident in Franklin
James E. Campbell, 46, of Glasgow is charged with murder after allegedly shooting Roger Noland...
Judge rules against motion to dismiss Glasgow murder case
John Price
Police searching for missing Glasgow man
All three former caregivers will have an additional pre-trial conference on December 4.
Caregivers accused of manslaughter appear for pre-trial conference
This was the case on Tuesday for one local business on the corner of Magnolia Ave. and Broadway...
Local business reopens doors again after Dec. 2021 tornadoes

Latest News

For the first time in her career, WKU rightside hitter Kenadee Coyle was named the CUSA...
Kenadee Coyle earns CUSA Offensive Player of the Week
WKU and WKU Athletics are set to unveil the state-of-the-art Soccer/Softball Complex in a...
WKU Set To Unveil Softball and Soccer Complex In Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Sophomore Lady Topper golfer Catie Craig finished the first round of the NCAA Women’s Golf...
Lady Tops finish third in Lady Paladin Invitational
For the first time in her career, WKU rightside hitter Kenadee Coyle was named the CUSA...
Kenadee Coyle earns CUSA Offensive Player of the Week