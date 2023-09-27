Tops conclude tournament play in North Carolina

SAPPHIRE, N.C. (WBKO) - Hilltopper Golf wrapped up day two and the final round of the JT Poston Invitational Tuesday morning.

The Tops concluded the tournament 15th on the leaderboard after posting an 8-over score as a team.

Luke Fuller and Connery Meyer led the Tops throughout the tournament.

The two Hilltoppers finished play in Sapphire, placing in the top 50. Meyer and Fuller tied for 42nd on the leaderboard.

Connery Meyer showed his improvement throughout the tournament, jumping up 17 spots after shooting an Even-71 on the day.

Both Tops finished with a 217 overall score for the Invitational.

Tops junior Riley Grindstaff finished his day tying for 64th overall.

Grindstaff had an impressive final round, getting as low as three strokes under par, including three birdies in his final five holes.

Stephen Warren improved from yesterday as well, finishing tied for 75th, a 10-spot improvement from his first two rounds. Warren shot an Even-71 in his final round.

Nic Hofman finished his tournament showing with a 5-over 76 round three.

Hofman gained ground early in the final round, going even-par until his seventh hole set him back.

Hilltopper golf will continue their Fall play as they travel to Purdue for the Purdue Fall Classic in Lafayette, Indiana. The two-day tournament tees off on Monday, Oct. 9.

