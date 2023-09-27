Traffic impacts expected due to weekend festivals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two festivals in town this weekend will lead to impacts on traffic with road closures and changes to traffic flow.

Downtown Bowling Green will see closures to 6th, 7th, and College Streets around Circus Square Park beginning Friday for the BG International Festival. State Street will be changed to one lane of travel for the duration of the festival. Public parking will also be impacted.

The road bordering Circus Square Park will be closed or altered for traffic flow (Karen Foley | Bowling Green Public Works)

“If you’re coming in on sixth there will be a detour that pushes you over one block to fifth street. You’ll still be able to get over to SKYPAC. If you’re parking downtown, the parking garage by Hot Rods will still be open. Just a little bit of inconvenience for those streets to be closed,” said Andy Souza, director of Bowling Green Public Works.

Additional street closures will begin Saturday morning as early as 6 a.m. and continue through the conclusion of the festival to allow for event clean-up.

Visitors in and around downtown Bowling Green are encouraged to utilize free parking at the Stadium Park Plaza Parking Structure and to check out the downtown parking guide, as there are also pay-to-park lots in the area. The pay lots are denoted on the map with black circles on red squares. Please refer to the legend on the map located here.

For more information about the festival itinerary and impacts, please visit https://www.bginternationalfest.com/ or contact organizers at 270-779-3830.

The section of Wilkinson Trace in front of Sloan Convention Center scheduled to close Thursday has been postponed until Friday due to the MTSU v. WKU football game.

A section of Wilkinson Trace will be closed for the Holley Ford Festival (Bowling Green Public Works)

“We are closing Wilkinson Trace this weekend for the Holley Ford Festival and normally we would close that starting on Thursday at noon but because of the football game and us accommodating the visiting team who is also staying at the Holiday Inn Express, we’re going to delay that closure until Friday at noon for the festival,” Souza said, ”and then it will be closed until either Sunday night or Monday morning when we can get those barricades removed.”

Pedestrian travel should see minimal impact from the road and lane closures. However, drivers in those areas should be aware of increased foot traffic.

“We’re also cognizant that when you close a street we have to make sure the sidewalks are still open,” Souza said. “We want to make sure everything is accessible to our handicapped and anyone who needs some extra help.”

It is recommended that drivers plan alternate routes if they need to travel through these areas this weekend.

“If you’re not coming to the festival, it’s best just to avoid the area,” Souza said, “but if you are it should be clearly marked and parking will be available.”

Remember to exercise caution and drive safely to ensure a smooth and secure commute.

