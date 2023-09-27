TROUBLESHOOTERS: Crystal Rogers’ ex-boyfriend arrested in connection to her death

By Natalia Martinez
Published: Sep. 27, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After eight years since a Bardstown woman, Crystal Rogers disappeared, her ex-boyfriend has been arrested in connection to her death, WAVE Troubleshooters have learned.

Brooks Houck was taken into custody Wednesday morning, according to the FBI.

The arrests come after recent searches at Brooks Houck’s properties, including his home, with the help of the FBI.

On September 7th, 32-year-old Joseph Lawson was arrested in connection to her disappearance. He is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Rogers disappeared in 2015. Her body was never found, but she was presumed dead years after she’d gone missing.

Brooks Houck was later named as the prime suspect in her murder but had never been charged with the crime. Roger’s family has maintained their suspicion of Houck since her disappearance.

Rogers’ father, Tommy Ballard was shot and killed in 2016 while hunting in a field. Authorities have not found his killer.

