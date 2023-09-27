Wawa shares details on Kentucky expansion plan into Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wawa has announced plans to expand into Warren County.

Wawa’s expansion into Kentucky includes plans to open approximately 40 stores across the region over the next eight to 10 years with the first groundbreakings beginning in mid-2024.

These projected stores are currently making their way through the permitting and approval process, and Wawa will announce specific locations and estimated timing for the first store openings in Kentucky once these processes are complete.

Wawa, a privately held, family-owned chain of more than 1,000 convenience retail stores currently operating in six states and Washington, D.C., shared new details on its expansion into the state of Kentucky for the first time during its two-stop Community Partnership Day Tour in the state.

The first store locations are projected to open by mid-2025, with plans to open up to 10 locations that year, five additional stores in 2026 and five stores each year thereafter.

Details on Wawa’s growth plans for the Kentucky market were announced at two Community Partnership events on Sept. 26 in Louisville at Lynn Family Soccer Stadium and in Lexington at Old Historic Courthouse.

These events officially introduced Wawa to the community and allowed Wawa leaders to connect with hundreds of new friends, neighbors and VIP customers, as well as local officials and partners.

In addition, attendees received a glimpse of new store design renderings and had the opportunity to hear about the Wawa story, Wawa’s unique offering and Wawa’s commitment to its new Midwest region communities, including new partnerships and community support of local organizations.

