WKU announces latest additions to state Teacher Hall of Fame

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Four members will join the ranks of Kentucky’s top teachers as Western Kentucky University inducts its 15th class into the Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame.

The distinguished individuals were chosen by a statewide selection committee are will officially be inducted during a ceremony at WKU on Friday, Dec. 1.

The 2023 inductees include Jesse Brown, Helen Russell, Kimberlea Embry and Donna Smith. Brown and Embry are still teaching students, while Russell and Smith have both passed away.

Brown retired from Glasgow Independent Schools after 30 years of teaching high school history and continues to teach as a substitute for the district. The late Russell worked for 44 years in education in Barren County as a social studies teacher, instructional specialist and curriculum coordinator, according to a news release from WKU.

Embry is a current teacher at Butler County High School where she has taught for 32 years and counting. The late Smith taught math to students at Allen County-Scottsville High School for 30 years.

Full biographies for all the inductees will be released on December 1.

The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame was created in 2000 through a gift by former Gov. Nunn, who hoped to recognize the vital role that classroom teachers in Kentucky play in the education of young people and the positive impact education has on the state’s economy. WKU was selected as the home of the Teacher Hall of Fame because of its more than 100-year history in teacher education.

You can learn more at https://www.wku.edu/kythf/.

