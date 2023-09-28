Areas of Dense Fog Tonight

By David Wolter
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
  • Areas of fog develop during the night.
  • We enter another dry stretch starting Friday and continuing into next week.
  • Afternoon highs will be a good 7 to 10 degrees above normal.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few spotty showers are possible during the evening and overnight. Areas of dense fog are also expected, so make sure to exercise caution if you are traveling during the early morning hours of Friday.

Sunshine increases through the day on Friday and that is going to push temperatures back into the lower and middle 80s during the afternoon. The weekend is sun-filled with highs in the middle 80s.

The forecast is dry through the weekend, and we welcome October on Sunday with those...
The forecast is dry through the weekend, and we welcome October on Sunday with those unseasonably warm temperatures.(David Wolter)

The first few days of October look very warm and dry, but we could be facing a cold front late next week, which would bring rain showers and eventually some cooler weather as well. We will keep a pulse on the forecast. Stay tuned for any updates.

