Med Center Health recognizes Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health has been partaking in Prostate Cancer Awareness Month all September.

According to Dr. Diego Cabrera with Med Center Health, 1 in 8 men will get prostate cancer. It’s the most common cancer among men in the United States.

Since symptoms are hard to recognize, it’s important to know who is at risk.

“We see more prostate cancer as you age so the older you get the higher the risk,” said Dr. Cabrera. “With that being said, starting the age of 50 is when we start seeing more and more prostate cancer.”

If you have a family history of cancer, the risk is even higher. A healthy lifestyle can always be a benefit when discussing health issues, but early detection is the highest priority for Prostate Cancer.

“The goal of cancer screening and early treatment is to detect it early and prevent those deaths,” said Dr. Cabrera. “It is easier said than done. The goal for us in the medical community is to pick up those bad cancers.”

For those interested in exploring Prostate Cancer screening opportunities, he says that people should talk to their healthcare provider and schedule a prostate cancer screening.

