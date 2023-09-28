BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chances for showers and storms continue all day today so make sure you keep the rain gear with you.

More storms through the morning commute!

Localized flooding will be the main threat, so watch out for flooded roads and ponding on your way out. Though it will not be an all out washout, we’ll see spotty showers and storms through the morning, afternoon, and evening. Afterwards high pressure builds in Friday, keeping it dry and very warm right through the weekend and into next week.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.