More storms through the morning commute!

More storms through the morning commute!
More storms through the morning commute!
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chances for showers and storms continue all day today so make sure you keep the rain gear with you.

More storms through the morning commute!

Localized flooding will be the main threat, so watch out for flooded roads and ponding on your way out. Though it will not be an all out washout, we’ll see spotty showers and storms through the morning, afternoon, and evening. Afterwards high pressure builds in Friday, keeping it dry and very warm right through the weekend and into next week.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering
Filming will be done in Edmonson, Barren, Warren, and Hart counties with the film set to be...
Thriller ‘Horntak’ being filmed in Edmonson and surrounding counties
Wawa
Wawa shares details on Kentucky expansion plan into Warren County
George W. Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine is facing several charges of sexual assault and...
Bowling Green man sentenced for federal drug trafficking, firearms offenses
Police respond.
BGPD investigating burglary at UPS center

Latest News

More storms through the morning commute!
More storms through the morning commute!
Storms later tonight could lead to some isolated flooding. Gusty winds and small hail also...
Storms Later Tonight
More widespread rainfall is likely later tonight and that could even lead to a few areas of...
FIRST ALERT: Storms Later Tonight
Showers and storms expected later today into Thursday!
Showers and storms expected later today into Thursday!