A section of KY 3145 off Interstate 65 in Warren County is temporarily closed

(WYMT)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A section of KY 3145 off Interstate 65 at Exit 30 in northern Warren County is temporarily closed.

The section from U.S. 68 to U.S. 31-W is temporarily closed following a vehicle strike to the bridge over Commonwealth Boulevard.

The closure will be in place until the bridge can be inspected and any necessary repairs can be made.

Exit 30 and the connector road remain open from I-65 to U.S. 68.

Motorists need to use the interchange at U.S. 68 until the section of KY 3145 is reopened.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews are on scene as crash cleanup is ongoing and KYTC bridge inspectors have been notified.

More information will be sent out once it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering
Wawa
Wawa shares details on Kentucky expansion plan into Warren County
Filming will be done in Edmonson, Barren, Warren, and Hart counties with the film set to be...
Thriller ‘Horntak’ being filmed in Edmonson and surrounding counties
George W. Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine is facing several charges of sexual assault and...
Bowling Green man sentenced for federal drug trafficking, firearms offenses
Police respond.
BGPD investigating burglary at UPS center

Latest News

Breaking News
Police confirm 2 bodies discovered in Ohio County during search after airplane crash
ohio co plane crash
A possible Plane Crash has been reported in Ohio County, Two believed to be on board
Med Center Health has been partaking in Prostate Cancer Awareness month through September.
Med Center Health recognizes Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
Med Center Health has been partaking in Prostate Cancer Awareness month through September.
Med Center Health recognizes Prostate Cancer Awareness Month