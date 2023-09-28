A section of KY 3145 off Interstate 65 in Warren County is temporarily closed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A section of KY 3145 off Interstate 65 at Exit 30 in northern Warren County is temporarily closed.

The section from U.S. 68 to U.S. 31-W is temporarily closed following a vehicle strike to the bridge over Commonwealth Boulevard.

The closure will be in place until the bridge can be inspected and any necessary repairs can be made.

Exit 30 and the connector road remain open from I-65 to U.S. 68.

Motorists need to use the interchange at U.S. 68 until the section of KY 3145 is reopened.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews are on scene as crash cleanup is ongoing and KYTC bridge inspectors have been notified.

More information will be sent out once it becomes available.

