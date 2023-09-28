WBKO Investigates: Cave City mayor under fire for allegedly turning blind eye to allegations against employee

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) – A city councilperson is asking the mayor of Cave City to fire an employee after allegations surfaced last month that he was drinking and later drove a city-issued vehicle.

Robert Smith, the city’s director of public works, code enforcement officer and city manager, is the subject of allegations filed with the Kentucky League of Cities and Cave City’s mayor. Those claims were included in an Aug. 18 letter to Mayor Dwayne Hatcher and City Attorney Bobby Richardson from Councilmember Beverly Ford. She claimed Smith was spotted at El Mazatlan in Cave City on Aug. 14 drinking alcohol before leaving in a city-issued vehicle.

“Robert Smith was observed sitting on the patio and intoxicated,” Ford wrote in the letter. “I don’t think that any employee driving a City vehicle while intoxicated should be working for the City of Cave City.”

Cave City Attorney Bobby Richardson told WBKO Investigates Thursday by phone that the city has placed Smith on a 30-day suspension without pay while they gather statements from witnesses to the alleged wrong-doing. Richardson told us an attorney representing the city’s insurance has been working with the city to complete the ongoing investigation.

Ford said she called Councilman Brandon Wright after taking a picture of Smith’s city-issued vehicle at the restaurant. She did not confront Smith that night, the letter said.

Councilperson Wright told WBKO Investigates he called the mayor to go see the code enforcement vehicle parked at the restaurant, and he claimed also the mayor did not take action that evening.

“It seems like the ‘good ole boy system,’” Wright said. “They’re buddies, and they look out for each other if I had to guess.”

Wright said he’s calling on the mayor to fire Smith. Richardson told WBKO Investigates an ongoing investigation will determine whether there are grounds for the mayor to do that.

“I don’t have anything against Robert at all, but what kind of example are we setting for the community?” Wright said. “A DUI can ruin someone’s life, and we’ve got our police officers out there getting people off the road that aren’t safe to be on the road. At the same time, we’re protecting city employees who are doing it with city vehicles. It’s just not right.”

Ford claimed Mayor Hatcher came to El Mazatlan where Smith was spotted, verified the city code enforcement vehicle was there and left without speaking to Smith. She did not detail whether she ever spoke to the mayor.

WBKO Investigates asked Hatcher about these claims at a special-called city council meeting Tuesday after reaching out to him three times before by email. He said the city is not commenting on the matter at this time.

“There’s even things I would like to say, but I’m not going to because that’s the agreement and Bobby’s advice,” Hatcher told WBKO Investigates. “I’m not saying anything.”

While Ford’s letter says Smith “was observed intoxicated,” there is no record of his actual blood-alcohol content from that evening. Ford’s letter said several people that night told her they saw Smith.

“I’m not going to say he was drunk. He didn’t blow on a breathalyzer. We don’t know what his blood-alcohol level was,” Wright said. “None of that really even matters. If you’ve had one drink, you shouldn’t be driving the city vehicle.”

WBKO Investigates has also obtained emails sent to KLC and Richardson from Leticia Cline, a former councilmember and Cave City bar owner. Ford mentioned in her letter how Cline followed Smith home after he left the restaurant that night.

Those emails contained a link to a Dropbox folder containing at least two years’ worth of recorded conversations, closed circuit video footage from Cline’s bar, photos and videos. Cline said she shared that folder for the first time with KLC after trying to handle the matter at the local level.

“I’ve not been silent in the fact that I’ve been documenting these incidences for three years,” Cline continued. “I don’t know why at the end of the day someone wouldn’t be a little more careful unless they felt protected.”

Smith told WBKO Investigates via text Wednesday that he has not received any info about the allegations other than knowing there is an “ongoing investigation.”

He told WBKO Investigates he believed there were several “misstatements in the original report by Ms. Ford.” He declined to comment further, citing his desire to see all of the facts before an interview.

WBKO Investigates also sought an interview with Ford to no avail. She responded to a text Wednesday asking why she did not confront Smith that evening and insisted on calling another councilperson and the mayor.

“I have no authority with a City employee,” Ford said. “I had Brandon Wright to call the Mayor to come since he supervised the employee.”

WBKO Investigates is awaiting open records requests from the city of Cave City and KLC.

This is a developing story.

