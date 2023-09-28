WKU Celebrates the Grand Opening Of the New Softball and Soccer Complex

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a long time coming as WKU Athletics held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Softball and Soccer Complex on Thursday.

Before the new facility, the old locker rooms for each team was away from its respective field with WKU Soccer’s being located in Houchens-Smith Stadium and WKU Softball’s in E.A. Diddle Arena.

“The Soccer/Softball Complex began as a dream, then became a vision, then gained momentum at our groundbreaking ceremony last August, and today it becomes a reality,” Stewart said. “The completion of this complex now marks over $14 million we have invested into our sport programs since 2014, and in 2025, upon the completion of our new press box and the Hilltopper Fieldhouse, we will be in the best position from a facilities standpoint in the history of WKU Athletics.”

Alongside both teams, WKU President Dr. Tim Caboni, WKu Athletic director Todd Stewart and many other regents and donors were in attendance to celebrate the grand opening.

“Today I’m thrilled to celebrate with you a new facility that forever transforms the operations of the wku women’s soccer and softball teams,” Caboni said. “A much needed space equipped for training, studying, team meetings. An extraordinary complex that elevates the play of our current hilltoppers while at the same time elevating our ability to recruit future athletes to our hill.”

The 11,000 square foot facility was funded primarily from the exit fees of schools that left Conference USA in recent years. It includes personalized locker rooms for each program, office space, an athletic training room, meeting spaces and an indoor training space.

Both head coaches, Amy Tudor for softball and Jason neidell for soccer, have been a part of their respective programs since the inception of them. Tudor played for the inaugural Hilltopper Softball team back in 2000 and has been the head coach for a decade. Jason Neidell has been the only head coach in WKU Soccer’s 23 year history. Both of them were elated to see this dream turned into a reality.

“To see the upgrades, the facility, all of the things our current and future athletes get to use is like paying it forward almost,” Tudor said. “We’re excited for them, we’re excited for our program, we’re excited for everyone who’s ever worn the jersey. They helped laid this foundation and we’re just extremely honored.”

“It was amazing. It’s been a long time coming and you wonder how the athletes are going to receive it and the genuine and heartfelt appreciate they had that day,” Neidell said. “The looks of joy and smiles on their faces just say it all.”

WKU says the new facility will help enhance WKU’s competitiveness in recruiting, retaining talent and training members of its athletic programs so they can continue to be competitive both in Conference USA and on the national stage. The project is a part of the overall university plan to provide relevant spaces for student-athletes across WKU’s campus.

