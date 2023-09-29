Banners honoring local veterans placed around downtown Glasgow

Application soon to be unveiled for community submissions
Barney Tracy, a Barren County veteran, is one of 15 other faces strewn across banners in...
Barney Tracy, a Barren County veteran, is one of 15 other faces strewn across banners in downtown Glasgow as a part of a joint effort between the Barren County Veterans Association and the Glasgow Renaissance Committee.(WBKO)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A poignant and heartfelt tribute to Barren County veterans now lines all sides of the heart of Glasgow.

Sixteen banners bearing the names and images of veterans from the county were hung Friday morning. The tribute is a joint effort between the Barren County Veterans Association and the Glasgow Renaissance Committee.

“I think we should be doing more of this,” said Matt Mutter, head of the Barren County Veterans Association.

The effort took a few months of planning and coordination, Mutter said. He first voiced interest in the project in May to Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse. It wasn’t long before Kevin Myatt, Glasgow-Barren County Joint Planning Commission administrator, and Marna Kirkpatrick, Glasgow councilperson, jumped on the project.

The idea was influenced by trips to Tupelo, Miss., and New Haven, Ky., both of which had similar banners.

“We hope this will become a new tradition,” Myatt said.

The project has already drawn attention and praise from the community and on social media. Mutter said his phone hardly stopped dinging and ringing Friday after the first set of banners were placed.

The Glasgow Renaissance Committee’s main objective is to draw people to the downtown area, which has recently undergone several renovations and freshened its vitality with new businesses. Glasgow’s “Renaissance area” is considered the areas along West Main Street to Rogers Road.

Serving as more than a fluttering banner, the photos and names are a reminder of Barren County’s rich military history. A veterans wall in neighboring Beula C. Nunn Park boasts nearly 2,000 names of the community’s veterans. An application to get a name on the wall can be found here.

While Barren County’s veteran programs are seeing lower participation than in past years, Mutter is hopeful the banners will the community of their veterans and the resources available to those service members.

Work is underway to develop and application for veteran banners. The groups said information will be posted to the Barren County Veterans Association and city of Glasgow Facebook pages.

Mutter said those seeking more information can contact him through his personal Facebook or by phone at (270) 646-6456.

