UPDATE: Person injured after hit by train in Bowling Green

Breaking News
Breaking News(WBKO)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured after being hit by a train near Western Kentucky University Friday evening.

According to Bowling Green Police and WKU Police, it happened on University Blvd just past Old Morgantown Road just after 5:30 p.m.

Bowling Green Police say the person, a man, sustained minor injuries.

This is a developing story.

