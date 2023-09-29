UPDATE: Person injured after hit by train in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured after being hit by a train near Western Kentucky University Friday evening.

According to Bowling Green Police and WKU Police, it happened on University Blvd just past Old Morgantown Road just after 5:30 p.m.

Bowling Green Police say the person, a man, sustained minor injuries.

This is a developing story.

