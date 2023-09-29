Glasgow Council approves appointment of Russell to city administrator role

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A familiar face in Glasgow has just moved into a new role in city hall.

April Russell is the new city administrator of the city of Glasgow. The position was created after the Glasgow City Council voted unanimously for the second time on Monday evening. Russell was adjusting to her new office Friday after a move from the Glasgow Department of Public Works building.

“The mayor saw a need for this role just to fill a gap that he felt like the city had and in its administration,” she said. “He and I had that discussion, and we moved forward.”

Kentucky law allows for the creation of non-elected offices like that of city administrator in municipal governments. State law requires an executive authority appoint a person to the role with the approval of a legislative body.

A city ordinance was drafted and required two readings with votes before Russell could adopt the new title.

“The city wants to help whatever businesses, whatever citizens we possibly can get to their goal,” Russell said.

As for job titles, not much has changed for Russell since she was hired by the city in 2010. However, she is involved as a board member of Barren Inc., the entity overseeing the Barren County Chamber of Commerce and the Barren County Economic Authority, and serves as the co-chairperson of Entertain Glasgow, a committee seeking to bringing free and accessible entertainment to Glasgow.

Royse remains as the city’s top executive, handling all official business and sitting in on meetings. Russell’s role will create more oversight in city hall.

“My main goal is to move the city together forward,” Russell said. “I am here to help the mayor and assist him in his day-to-day operation.”

State law allows city administrators to complete tasks like advise mayors on policy formation and overall problems of the city, prepare and operate capital improvement budgets, advise on the appointment of other administrative personnel and have continued relationships with other department heads.

