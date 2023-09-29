Man driving concrete mixing truck identified after deadly crash in Elizabethtown

Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4 - Elizabethtown
Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4 - Elizabethtown(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown Police Department has confirmed the Friday morning crash on US 31W Bypass was fatal.

Dillon Pulaski, 26, died on the scene of the single-vehicle collision involving a commercial vehicle.

Elizabethtown police said Pulaski’s concrete mixing truck was northbound when it left the roadway and struck a pylon supporting road signage in the area of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Pulaski was the only person inside the vehicle.

The collision brought down the signage onto the broadcast, closing the road to traffic.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and being conducted by the Elizabethtown collision reconstruction team.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
UPDATE: Person injured after hit by train in Bowling Green
Bradley Copas of Cross Line Fencing is accused of taking homeowners' money for work that has...
Fencing contractor charged with theft after projects left unfinished
Brandi Ardrey was last seen Sept. 10.
Woman reported missing out of Logan County
According to court records, Tuttle had previously been charged with a DUI on Dec. 22, 2017, his...
Police arrest Bowling Green man for his fourth DUI following crash
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge