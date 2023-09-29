Man driving concrete mixing truck identified after deadly crash in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown Police Department has confirmed the Friday morning crash on US 31W Bypass was fatal.

Dillon Pulaski, 26, died on the scene of the single-vehicle collision involving a commercial vehicle.

Elizabethtown police said Pulaski’s concrete mixing truck was northbound when it left the roadway and struck a pylon supporting road signage in the area of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Pulaski was the only person inside the vehicle.

The collision brought down the signage onto the broadcast, closing the road to traffic.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and being conducted by the Elizabethtown collision reconstruction team.

