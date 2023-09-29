Police arrest Bowling Green man for his fourth DUI following crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing several charges following a crash Wednesday night.

According to the citation, Bowling Green Police responded to a crash at Indian Hills Drive and Cemetery Road Wednesday at 8:00 PM.

Police made contact with Dylan Tuttle, 27, of Bowling Green, in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, a red Ford Taurus.

Tuttle’s vehicle was on the left side of the roadway on Indian Hills Drive, which had ‘significant damage to the left front.’

Witnesses, according to the citation, told police Tuttle was the cause of the collision, was intoxicated and was attempting to leave the scene.

Police removed the keys from the vehicle as he prepared to leave.

Tuttle was removed from the vehicle. Police say they could smell alcohol on Tuttle, he had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and could not understand basic questions.

According to the citation, due to Tuttle’s ‘extreme intoxication level’, Tuttle was not offered SFTS’s to prevent physical harm to himself.

Through investigation, police say Tuttle was driving West on Cemetery Road, at the intersection of Indian Hills Drive, when he crossed the left lane into the right, striking the right side of another vehicle stopped at the intersection, causing severe damage to the other vehicle.

The other vehicle was driven by an adult female, who had and two small children, ages 10 and 7, in the back seat.

According to court records, Tuttle had previously been charged with a DUI on Dec. 22, 2017, his operator’s license was suspended for DUI on Oct. 21, 2021 and had been charged with DUI on a suspended license July 10, 2023.

Tuttle was taken to The Medical Center for medical clearance and a warrant was obtained for two blood draws.

Tuttle was arraigned Thursday morning and is being held in the Warren County Jail on a $6,000 cash bond.

