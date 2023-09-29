Sunny, Warm Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The forecast looks great into the night, but be on the lookout for some areas of fog that could be dense in a few locations. The fog will dissipate shortly after sunrise Saturday morning. The sunshine is in full force through the weekend and into the first part of next week.

Highs over the weekend will be about 8 degrees above normal. (David Wolter)

Even though we get into October on Sunday, high temperatures are still expected to top out in the middle, possibly upper 80s.

Cooler air will eventually drop in from the north, but it will only happen late next week. (David Wolter)

A cold front is looking more likely to move into the area by next Friday, bringing some rain and more autumn-feeling temperatures to the area.

