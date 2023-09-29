BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Areas of fog are possible early this morning - so watch out for lower visibility on the morning commute.

Turning sunny today!

The fog should clear out by sunrise. Temperatures are going to trend back on the mild side with highs near 83 for today. Though we got much needed rain Thursday, we’re in for another dry stretch into next week. Temperatures through then continue to flirt with the middle 80s, which is a good 7 to 10 degrees above normal.

