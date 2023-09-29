Tyson, Perdue under investigation for possible child labor violations

Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor...
Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor for possible child labor law violations.(USDA)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT
(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating Perdue Farms and Tyson Foods over possible child labor law violations.

The investigation of the chicken processing plants follows a report from The New York Times earlier this month.

The report mentioned an underage migrant worker was severely injured while working for a sanitation company hired by Perdue in Virginia.

Perdue said it plans to cooperate fully with any government inquiry on this matter and take appropriate actions based on the findings.

Tyson has yet to comment.

