Woman reported missing out of Logan County

Brandi Ardrey was last seen Sept. 10.
Brandi Ardrey was last seen Sept. 10.(WBKO)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing woman.

Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton told WBKO Brandi Lee Ardrey was reported missing Friday.

She was last seen Sept. 10 in the Dunmor Deerlick Road area driving a black 2015 Dodge Caravan.

The Sheriff’s Office says she’s traveling alone and are currently unsure what direction of travel.

Ardrey is described as a white female with brown hair, blue eyes, a black widow spider on the back of her neck and ears pierced.

Sheriff Stratton told WBKO they conducted a welfare check Friday morning after receiving a call from family that they have not spoken to Ardrey in a while.

Anyone with information on Brandi Ardrey’s whereabouts is asked to call Logan County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 270-726-4911.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
Wawa
Wawa shares details on Kentucky expansion plan into Warren County
Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering
Cave City Mayor Dwayne Hatcher is facing backlash after he allegedly turned a blind eye to a...
WBKO Investigates: Cave City mayor under fire for allegedly turning blind eye to allegations against employee
According to court records, Tuttle had previously been charged with a DUI on Dec. 22, 2017, his...
Police arrest Bowling Green man for his fourth DUI following crash

Latest News

In this week's addition of Poppy's Field Trip, Matt Stephens takes us to Gamaliel Elementary...
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Gamaliel Elementary School
According to court records, Tuttle had previously been charged with a DUI on Dec. 22, 2017, his...
Police arrest Bowling Green man for his fourth DUI following crash
A graveside service will full military honors will be held Sunday Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. at Hill...
Remains of Edmonson County WWII soldier arrive in Kentucky
Witnesses, according to the citation, told police Tuttle was the cause of the collision, was...
Bowling Green man arrested for 4th DUI after crash