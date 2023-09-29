Woman reported missing out of Logan County

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing woman.

Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton told WBKO Brandi Lee Ardrey was reported missing Friday.

She was last seen Sept. 10 in the Dunmor Deerlick Road area driving a black 2015 Dodge Caravan.

The Sheriff’s Office says she’s traveling alone and are currently unsure what direction of travel.

Ardrey is described as a white female with brown hair, blue eyes, a black widow spider on the back of her neck and ears pierced.

Sheriff Stratton told WBKO they conducted a welfare check Friday morning after receiving a call from family that they have not spoken to Ardrey in a while.

Anyone with information on Brandi Ardrey’s whereabouts is asked to call Logan County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 270-726-4911.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.