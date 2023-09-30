4 arrested after fight in Louisville courtroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four people have been arrested after a fight in a Louisville courtroom on Thursday, according to arrest reports.

Deputies responded to a panic alarm from the courtroom and found 20 to 30 people in a verbal fight. That fight then spilled into the hallway.

When deputies told everyone to stop yelling and leave the courthouse, some people began cursing at them and refused to leave the building, officials said.

At least one of the people tried to hit a deputy. The deputy used pepper spray and then took them into custody, according to arrest reports.

Chanua Shackelford, Adrian Shackelford, Constance Russell and Tekeya Anderson were arrested for interfering with open court, officials said. They are scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Chanua is charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct second-degree, and terroristic threatening third-degree.

Adrian is charged with disorderly conduct second-degree, criminal trespass second-degree, attempted assault third-degree, and obstructing governmental operations.

Russell is charged with disorderly conduct second-degree, resisting arrest, menacing, and terroristic threatening third-degree.

Anderson is charged with obstructing governmental operations and disorderly conduct second-degree.

