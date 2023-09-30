Football Friday Night 9-29-23: Week Seven

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2023 High School Football season is flying by as we are already into week 7. Most schools have a bye week next week as fall break approaches so they left everything on the field tonight as we prepare for the last month of regular season play.

Final

Franklin-Simpson 27

Glasgow 14

Final

North Hardin 29

Barren County 14

Bruins win 51-12

Final

Central Hardin 51

Warren Central 12

Final

Allen County-Scottsville 14

Warren East 36

Gators win 56-7

Final

Ohio County 7

Greenwood 56

Purples win 55-0

Final

Christian County 0

Bowling Green 55

Week 7 scores

Play of the Week

Dane Parsley to Brayden Lightfoot for the TD

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.