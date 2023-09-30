Football Friday Night 9-29-23: Week Seven

WBKO's Football Friday Night
WBKO's Football Friday Night(WBKO)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2023 High School Football season is flying by as we are already into week 7. Most schools have a bye week next week as fall break approaches so they left everything on the field tonight as we prepare for the last month of regular season play.

Final

Franklin-Simpson 27

Glasgow 14

Final

North Hardin 29

Barren County 14

Bruins win 51-12

Final

Central Hardin 51

Warren Central 12

Final

Allen County-Scottsville 14

Warren East 36

Gators win 56-7

Final

Ohio County 7

Greenwood 56

Purples win 55-0

Final

Christian County 0

Bowling Green 55

Week 7 scores

Play of the Week

Dane Parsley to Brayden Lightfoot for the TD

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
Breaking News
UPDATE: Person injured after hit by train in Bowling Green
Bradley Copas of Cross Line Fencing is accused of taking homeowners' money for work that has...
Fencing contractor charged with theft after projects left unfinished
Wawa
Wawa shares details on Kentucky expansion plan into Warren County
Brandi Ardrey was last seen Sept. 10.
Woman reported missing out of Logan County

Latest News

Purples win 55-0
FFN Week 7: Christian County vs Bowling Green
Bruins win 51-12
FFN Week 7: Central Hardin vs Warren Central
Dane Parsley to Brayden Lightfoot for the TD
FFN Week 7 Play of the Week
Barren County falls 29-14 to North Hardin.
FFN Week 7: North Hardin vs Barren County