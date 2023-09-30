Football Friday Night 9-29-23: Week Seven
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2023 High School Football season is flying by as we are already into week 7. Most schools have a bye week next week as fall break approaches so they left everything on the field tonight as we prepare for the last month of regular season play.
Final
Franklin-Simpson 27
Glasgow 14
Final
North Hardin 29
Barren County 14
Final
Central Hardin 51
Warren Central 12
Final
Allen County-Scottsville 14
Warren East 36
Final
Ohio County 7
Greenwood 56
Final
Christian County 0
Bowling Green 55
Week 7 scores
Play of the Week
