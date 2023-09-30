Hometown Hauntings: The Haunting of Octagon Hall

Renowned as one of the most haunted places in the south, Octagon Hall is one of the most revered locations for paranormal enthusiasts worldwide.(William Battle | WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Octagon Hall, a historic landmark in Franklin, has long been known for its unique architecture and rich history. However, it is the haunting presence of the people that have lived and died on the property that has intrigued paranormal enthusiasts around the world.

Built in 1847 by Andrew Jackson Caldwell, Octagon Hall was originally constructed as a plantation home. The octagonal design was a unique architectural choice at the time, and the building served as a testament to Caldwell’s wealth and status. Over the years, Octagon Hall has served as a school, a hospital during the Civil War, a stop on the Underground Railroad, and today, it stands as a museum dedicated to preserving the area’s history.

Barry Gaunt, the Octagon Hall Museum Director, shared insights into the property’s storied history.

“The house is soaked with blood, and it is just continuing to seep into the ground, and I think that’s one of the reasons why it’s a large haunt here,” he said.

Supernatural researcher, Beth Allen, has spent years investigating the mysterious occurrences reported at haunted sites around the country. She believes the hauntings are a result of the turbulent history that unfolded within the building’s walls.

“I’ve worked at many or volunteered at many historical locations that do offer paranormal tours and I will tell you, this place it doesn’t matter,” she said, “Day or night it’s all the time, it’s active. I’ve been touched. I’ve been pushed. Several disembodied voices right in my ear. I’ve seen shadow figures. I’ve seen a full-bodied apparition.”

Visitors have reported seeing a woman in a blue dress wandering the hallways and gazing out of windows.

Visitors have reported seeing shadow people and apparitions staring out the windows of the...
Visitors have reported seeing shadow people and apparitions staring out the windows of the building.(Octagon Hall Museum)

Another well-documented phenomenon is the sound of phantom footsteps echoing through the hallways. Many visitors have experienced the sensation of being followed or watched, even when they are alone in the building.

An alleged apparition in the barn at Octagon Hall in Franklin, KY
An alleged apparition in the barn at Octagon Hall in Franklin, KY(Octagon Hall Museum)

Local historians have corroborated some of the reported supernatural events, citing documented deaths and wartime incidents that align with the reported hauntings. However, skeptics maintain that these experiences may be attributed to the power of suggestion and the building’s historical ambiance.

“There are many people that come in here that are complete skeptics, and they leave believers,” Allen said, “and they’re the first ones running out the door.”

Despite the skepticism, Octagon Hall has become a popular destination for ghost hunters and enthusiasts seeking a glimpse into the world beyond. The museum even hosts paranormal tours, allowing visitors to explore the haunted history of the building and decide for themselves whether the stories hold water.

For now, the mystery and allure of this historic Kentucky landmark persist, inviting all who dare to explore its haunted past. During October, the museum will be hosting amateur ghost hunts for those curious about the ghosts of Octagon Hall. Visitors can also take a tour of the museum and learn about the storied history of the region.

