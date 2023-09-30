Lady Topper Soccer earns 1-1 tie with FIU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer (2-2-7, 1-0-2 CUSA) played to a 1-1 draw against FIU (7-3-2, 2-0-1 CUSA) on Friday night at the WKU Soccer Complex. FIU took an early lead with a goal in the ninth minute, but WKU came from behind to even the score with a goal in the 38th minute.

“I thought we came out in the second half with a lot more intensity and composure, which we needed a little bit of both, that we were missing in the first half,” said head coach Jason Neidell. “I thought we came out flat to start the game. We battled hard in the second half. FIU is a really strong team. Tonight, we earned a tie. I felt like a lot of times this season when we’ve gotten ties, we’ve settled for ties. Tonight, we earned a big point in conference play.”

WKU’s goal was scored by freshman Rebecca Roth with an assist by Katie Erwin. Erwin threaded the ball between two defenders to find Roth just outside the box. Roth sent it towards the upper right corner past the goalkeeper.

It was Roth’s first collegiate goal. It was Erwin’s second assist of the season and 12th of her career. She now has 42 career points.

WKU goalkeeper Maddie Davis notched six saves in the match, just three short of her career high. Davis and the Lady Topper defense held FIU, the conference’s leader in goals scored, to just one goal after the Panthers scored three in each of their first two CUSA games.

“Maddie was absolutely incredible,” said Neidell. “She was one of the players I mentioned in our postgame talk. I thought she was really solid. And it was wet conditions and she handled everything cleanly tonight. She had a tremendous game in goal.”

The Lady Toppers got nine shots in the match. Ambere Barnett and Rebecca Roth each notched two while Aspen Seaich, Anna Isger, Katie Erwin, Lily Rummo and Annah Hopkins each had one.

The Lady Toppers will be back in action on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the WKU Soccer Complex against Chicago State at noon. The match will be a Pink Game for the Lady Toppers for Breast Cancer Awareness.

