Mammoth Cave National Park warns of ‘potential funding lapse’

MAMMOTH CAVE NATIONAL PARK, Ky. (WBKO) - While Congress is in a rare Saturday session in Washington D.C. to meet the midnight deadline to continue funding the government, national parks and other federal agencies are putting contingency plans in place.

Mammoth Cave National Park updated its website with the following message.

We remain hopeful that Congress will act to fund the government. Should there be a funding lapse, access and visitor services would be available on Sunday, Oct. 1. Beginning Monday, Oct. 2, national parks would close and visitors should expect services to be unavailable.

The Department of Interior said in a news release Friday that gates will be closed and locked at NPS sites across the country and thousands of park employees will be furloughed in the event of a shutdown.

The department added that wile the majority of services and sites will be unavailable during a shutdown, activities to protect life and property will remain ongoing. For instance, law enforcement and emergency services will still be authorized.

Friday night the Senate tried to approve funding but Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s latest proposal was shot down in an unexpected revolt by some Republicans.

Even if a bipartisan deal is supported, it would only be funding approved through Nov. 17.

