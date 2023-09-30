Man arrested for 44th time in Kentucky

The man has a history of domestic violence and probation violations, according to police.
Jason Mayton
Jason Mayton(Hopkinsville Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - The Hopkinsville Police Department said they have arrested a man for the 44th time.

Police said Jason Mayton was arrested on Sept. 29 and has a history of domestic violence, probation violations, fleeing and evading, and violating protection orders. Officers located and served Mayton a warrant for his arrest, who fled, according to police.

Mayton was captured and taken into custody at the Christian County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

