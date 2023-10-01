‘Extremely active’ as crews monitor scene of massive fire in Bremen

Massive fire breaks out at Cal-Maine Foods in Bremen, KY.
Massive fire breaks out at Cal-Maine Foods in Bremen, KY.(Greenville Fire Department)
By Caitlin Huff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Greenville Fire Department jumped into action as several agencies were being called out to respond to a fire at a production facility in Bremen.

The fire broke out before 1:30 a.m. at Cal-Maine Foods on the 1800 block of KY-2584.

Firefighters arrived to see massive flames and heavy smoke billowing from the large industrial building.

The Greenville Fire Department said crews also noted that nearby facilities were in danger as well.

Officials are urging people to avoid the area because “this is an extremely active scene.”

Muhlenberg, McLean, Hopkins, and Ohio Counties have also sent crews to the scene to work overnight and through the morning to get the fire under control.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc, operates farms, hatcheries, processing plants, feed mills, warehouses and offices in 16 states including Kentucky.

Its Bremen facility primarily focuses on fresh egg production.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started. WBKO has reached out to Cal-Maine Foods Inc. for more information.

