Sunny and warm start to October

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday saw warm highs in the mid to upper 80s along with plenty of sunshine, Sunday will likely repeat with plenty of sunshine and warm highs expected.

Highs will stay above-average through midweek

Warmer temperatures will stick around through midweek with highs hovering in the middle 80s. A cold front will likely pass through on Friday, which will drop temperatures into the 70s by the end of next week. The passing cold font will bring chances for rain across our region, especially on Friday. We can use all the rain we can get around here as a good portion of the region is now under a moderate or abnormally dry drought category.

Fall foliage forecast (WBKO)

Fall foliage peak month is HERE! Over the next few weeks, you will notice the leaves slowly changing more before we reach our peak color right around the end of October. Don’t forget to send in your beautiful fall photos to: https://www.wbko.com/community/user-content/

