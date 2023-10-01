Why flags are at half-staff in Kentucky Sunday

Flag flown at half staff
Flag flown at half staff(MGN)
By Caitlin Huff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Flags are flying at half-staff across the Bluegrass State Sunday in honor of a World War II POW Kentucky soldier.

The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Thomas Franklin “Frank” Brooks of Mammoth Cave, Kentucky, were only recently identified.

Brooks was a member of Company D, 194th Tank Battalion, U.S. Army Forces Far East. He died in a Japanese prisoner of war camp in the Philippines in December of 1942 at the age of 23.

RELATED: Kentucky soldier to be buried 81 years after his death

He will be laid to rest near his childhood home today after returning to Kentucky Thursday.

A graveside service with full military honors will take place at 11:00a.m. CST. at the Hill Grove Missionary Baptist Cemetery in Mammoth Cave and the public is welcome to attend.

U.S. Army Private First-Class Thomas Franklin Brooks
U.S. Army Private First-Class Thomas Franklin Brooks will be laid to rest near his childhood home in Edmonson County, Kentucky on Sunday, October 1, 2023.(Paula L. Ratliff)

Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff now until sunset in Brooks’ honor.

