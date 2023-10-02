BGPD graduates first-ever majority-women class of officers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy hosted its graduation ceremony last Friday, for the first time welcoming a graduating class of majority women police officers.

The ceremony began with a brief parade from the police station with the procession led by an all-female honor guard. Officers Kaylie Allen, Erika Echeverria, Andria Keating, Jennifer Pierce, Hannah Whitson, Michael Chambless, and Jackson Miller were invited to the force.

The graduation ceremony included remarks from Chief Michael Delaney and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, as well as awards presented to new officers Jennifer Pierce and Michael Chambless.

“On Friday, we graduated seven new officers and five of those were women, which is a historical event for us as well to have that many female officers graduate at one time,” said Ronnie Ward, BGPD’s Public Information Officer.

In celebrating the historic milestone, Ward explained that the integrity of the incoming officers always takes precedence over gender.

“First and foremost, these new officers are police officers, but the fact that we like to hire people of all types of diversities, and that represents our community,” Ward said, “and some may find that it’s easier to talk to a female officer, so we’re glad that they’re a part of our team.”

All seven new officers are now on patrol throughout Bowling Green.

