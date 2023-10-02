BGPD graduates first-ever majority-women class of officers

Class 5 graduates include Kaylie Allen, Michael Chambless, Erika Echeverria, Andria Keating,...
Class 5 graduates include Kaylie Allen, Michael Chambless, Erika Echeverria, Andria Keating, Jackson Miller, Jennifer Pierce and Hannah Whitson.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy hosted its graduation ceremony last Friday, for the first time welcoming a graduating class of majority women police officers.

The ceremony began with a brief parade from the police station with the procession led by an all-female honor guard. Officers Kaylie Allen, Erika Echeverria, Andria Keating, Jennifer Pierce, Hannah Whitson, Michael Chambless, and Jackson Miller were invited to the force.

The graduation ceremony included remarks from Chief Michael Delaney and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, as well as awards presented to new officers Jennifer Pierce and Michael Chambless.

“On Friday, we graduated seven new officers and five of those were women, which is a historical event for us as well to have that many female officers graduate at one time,” said Ronnie Ward, BGPD’s Public Information Officer.

In celebrating the historic milestone, Ward explained that the integrity of the incoming officers always takes precedence over gender.

“First and foremost, these new officers are police officers, but the fact that we like to hire people of all types of diversities, and that represents our community,” Ward said, “and some may find that it’s easier to talk to a female officer, so we’re glad that they’re a part of our team.”

All seven new officers are now on patrol throughout Bowling Green.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flag flown at half staff
Why flags are at half-staff in Kentucky Sunday
Photo Courtesy: Phil Pendleton
Body found at Lake Cumberland
Massive fire breaks out at Cal-Maine Foods in Bremen, KY.
‘Extremely active’ as crews monitor scene of massive fire in Bremen
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say

Latest News

The Festival runs through October 29.
Jackson’s Orchard Annual ‘Pumpkin Fest’ happening now through Oct. 29
The color of the month at Jackson’s Orchard is orange because it’s pumpkin season!
Annual ‘Pumpkin Fest’ happening now through October 29 at Jackson’s Orchard
Barry Marcum
Gradyville man arrested after drug search at Cave City motel
The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office is getting more money to combat the opioid epidemic.
JourneyPure Bowling Green places Narcan boxes in the community