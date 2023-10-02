Big Changes Later This Week

By David Wolter
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will cool down to around 60 later tonight before shooting back into the middle and upper 80s Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday will be another really warm day, but a cold front is going to allow for more cloud cover and a few showers later on Thursday. The cold front itself is going to pass through Thursday night into Friday bringing more scattered showers and some storms to the area. Severe weather does not appear likely at this time.

A cold front is expected to bring showers and some storms Thursday night into Friday(David Wolter)

In the wake of the front, we are only looking at highs in the 70s and even 60s over the weekend. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 40s.

Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s expected Saturday and Sunday(David Wolter)

There is even a chance that a few locations in northern Kentucky could see the first frost of the season. Stay tuned for updates on the forecast.

