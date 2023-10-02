Gradyville man arrested after drug search at Cave City motel

Barry Marcum
Barry Marcum(Barren County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Gradyville man is in jail after the Barren River Drug Task Force investigated a drug complaint at a motel on Gardner Lane in Cave City on Saturday.

Barry Marcum, 34, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (LSD), trafficking in a controlled substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (hallucinogen), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a hand gun by a convicted felon and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

The task force responded to the motel at 1:48 a.m. Saturday morning where they found Marcum at a room and reported that “illegal drugs could be seen in plain view.”

Police said that Marcum allowed them to search the room.

The DTF discovered approximately 400 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 37 fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone, nine suboxone strips, 14 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, three strips of LSD, marijuana, a “large” sum of cash and a handgun.

Police also discovered that Marcum had an active warrant for other drug and traffic offenses.

Marcum was taken to the Barren County Detention Center where he remains as of Monday afternoon.

